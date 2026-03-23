NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha

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NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 20, 2026) – Mr. Amit Kshatriya, NASA associate administrator, speaks with the crew of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), during an all hands call, March 20. John P. Murtha is preparing to support U.S. Space Command's human space flight recovery mission to retrieve NASA’s Artemis II crew and spacecraft following their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)