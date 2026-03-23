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    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 6 of 6]

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    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Martinez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 20, 2026) – Mr. Amit Kshatriya, NASA associate administrator, speaks with the crew of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), during an all hands call, March 20. John P. Murtha is preparing to support U.S. Space Command's human space flight recovery mission to retrieve NASA’s Artemis II crew and spacecraft following their splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:29
    Photo ID: 9592919
    VIRIN: 260320-N-EI127-1279
    Resolution: 4516x3006
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Joshua Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha
    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha
    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha
    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha
    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha
    NASA Tour Aboard USS John P. Murtha

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