146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2

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EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, Air Transportation Craftsman, 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), California Air National Guard, participates in a simulated ground attack, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi, March 3, 2026.

Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)