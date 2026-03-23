EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Chavez, Air Transportation Craftsman, 146th Contingency Response Flight (146 CRF), California Air National Guard, participates in a simulated ground attack, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi, March 3, 2026.
Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9592902
|VIRIN:
|260303-Z-CA329-1020
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.