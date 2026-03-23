146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2

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The 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard (ANG) and the 143rd Airlift Wing, Rhode Island ANG participate in exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi, March 3, 2026.

Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)