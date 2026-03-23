(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE
    The 146th Contingency Response Flight, California Air National Guard, simulated a ground attack, during exercise Sentry South 26-2 at Camp Shelby Mississippi, March 3, 2026.
    Sentry South 26-2 is a large force employment exercise focused on major combat operations and joint maritime opportunities in a contested or degraded operational environment. Sentry South 26-2 applies joint and combined warfighting doctrine against realistic and robust enemy integrated threat systems, all while under safe and controlled conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Tech Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 18:02
    Photo ID: 9592895
    VIRIN: 260303-Z-CA329-1019
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2
    146 CRF conducts attack scenario at exercise Sentry South 26-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    contingency response exercise
    137 Special Operations Wing
    146 CRF
    sentry south 26-2
    136 CRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery