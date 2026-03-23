Example of clean (left) and anomalous (right) odometry records for two D7-Dozers. The green line indicates the changes in ‘User Odometry’ between observations. The right graph indicates single odometry change of over 12,000 miles – clearly a concerning anomaly in the data.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9592664
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-AA122-4979
|Resolution:
|1807x735
|Size:
|151.63 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.