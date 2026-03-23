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    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry [Image 4 of 4]

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    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Capt. Gage Callahan 

    U.S. Army Artificial Intelligence Intergration Center

    Example of clean (left) and anomalous (right) odometry records for two D7-Dozers. The green line indicates the changes in ‘User Odometry’ between observations. The right graph indicates single odometry change of over 12,000 miles – clearly a concerning anomaly in the data.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9592664
    VIRIN: 260113-A-AA122-4979
    Resolution: 1807x735
    Size: 151.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 4: Data Requirements
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry

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