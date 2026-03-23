Comparison of Reported vs Expected Maintenance Hours for completed tasks. This chart illustrates the disparity between reported vs expected install hours for several parts on Bradley M2A3. The expected installation hours are sourced from the TM’s MAC ground-truth. Note the nearly 700 maintenance counts at or about 0.1 hours of labor.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9592660
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-AA122-2132
|Resolution:
|1828x957
|Size:
|125.6 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.