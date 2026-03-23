(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Capt. Gage Callahan 

    U.S. Army Artificial Intelligence Intergration Center

    Comparison of Reported vs Expected Maintenance Hours for completed tasks. This chart illustrates the disparity between reported vs expected install hours for several parts on Bradley M2A3. The expected installation hours are sourced from the TM’s MAC ground-truth. Note the nearly 700 maintenance counts at or about 0.1 hours of labor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9592660
    VIRIN: 260113-A-AA122-2132
    Resolution: 1828x957
    Size: 125.6 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 4: Data Requirements
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery