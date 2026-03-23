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    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours [Image 1 of 4]

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    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Capt. Gage Callahan 

    U.S. Army Artificial Intelligence Intergration Center

    Statistics of a month’s reported labor hours. Over 50% of the work orders claim 12 minutes or less of total time. The standard deviation of 37.4 hours highlights outliers, such as the 10 entries over 1000 hours.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 15:37
    Photo ID: 9592659
    VIRIN: 260113-A-AA122-1452
    Resolution: 1713x160
    Size: 63.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 2: MAC Comparison
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 4: Data Requirements
    Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 3: Odometry

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