Statistics of a month’s reported labor hours. Over 50% of the work orders claim 12 minutes or less of total time. The standard deviation of 37.4 hours highlights outliers, such as the 10 entries over 1000 hours.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 15:37
|Photo ID:
|9592659
|VIRIN:
|260113-A-AA122-1452
|Resolution:
|1713x160
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|63.28 KB
|Location:
|US
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This work, Dirty Data: Vantage is Not Enough - Figure 1: Reported Hours [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Gage Callahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.