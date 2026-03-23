Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:33 Photo ID: 9592091 VIRIN: 260331-D-UH097-9078 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 2.74 MB Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.