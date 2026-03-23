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    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening [Image 2 of 3]

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    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Debra Thompson 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Fort Leonard Wood and local community members celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for General Leonard Wood Community Hospital today, marking a milestone in military healthcare for the area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9592090
    VIRIN: 260331-D-UH097-8952
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening [Image 3 of 3], by Debra Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening
    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening
    General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening

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