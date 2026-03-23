Fort Leonard Wood and local community members celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for General Leonard Wood Community Hospital today, marking a milestone in military healthcare for the area.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9592090
|VIRIN:
|260331-D-UH097-8952
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening
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