General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Celebrates Grand Opening

Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. – March 31, 2026—Fort Leonard Wood and local community members celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony for General Leonard Wood Community Hospital today, marking a milestone in military healthcare for the area. The hospital will begin inpatient and emergency room services at the replacement hospital, 4234 Illinois Avenue, on April 7. Outpatient and ancillary services will follow the first wave of moves. All services will be fully operational at the replacement hospital by April 13. The hospital’s updated name reflects the facility’s long-standing and continuing mission to provide world-class care to all service members, retirees, their families, and veterans. Equipped with the latest medical technology, sustainable design features, and enhanced patient-centered spaces, GLWCH strengthens readiness while improving the patient experience. “Today is more than the opening of a building — it’s the beginning of a new chapter in how we care for those who serve and have served. We have a strong partnership emerging with our VA partners and this hospital stands as a promise: that the health and well-being of our entire military community will always be a priority,” said Brig. Gen. Y. R. Summons, Medical Readiness Command West commander and Defense Health Network West director. The new 430,274 square foot facility replaces the second oldest military hospital in the United States, built in 1965. The facility is divided into two sections, a hospital side and a medical mall side. This design makes it easier for patients to get to the outpatient clinics without having to navigate through multiple floors like the legacy facility. The hospital serves more than 34,000 people and employs more than 600 staff. “This hospital is more than a building—it is a symbol of our enduring commitment to those who serve and their families,” said Col. Angela Diebal-Lee, GLWCH director/commander. “GLWCH ensures we can deliver safe, modern and accessible healthcare for years to come.” The facility features:

Modern inpatient and outpatient care services

Advanced diagnostic imaging and surgical suites

A healing environment designed with patient comfort in mind

Energy-efficient systems supporting the military’s sustainability goals

Unlike the current six-floor hospital, the replacement facility will be organized on three floors, with related serviceslocatednear each other for improved navigation. For example, physical therapy will beadjacent tooccupational therapy and chiropractic services. The hospital will also include amenities such as a children's waiting area and a coffee bar. Construction of the new hospital reflects the Defense Health Agency’s investment in the health and readiness of its force. It also honors the legacy of Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood, whose leadership and service continue to inspire generations.