Exterior shot of 51st Medical Group - Osan Air Base, a military treatment facility (MTF) operated by the Defense Health Agency, located on Osan Air Base, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9591823
|VIRIN:
|260331-O-MF065-5434
|Resolution:
|1000x750
|Size:
|233.31 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st Medical Group - Osan Air Base [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Health Care in Korea: What You Should Know
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