Camp Walker Army Health Clinic

Date Taken: 03.30.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 11:09 Photo ID: 9591818 VIRIN: 260331-O-MF065-9970 Resolution: 1020x753 Size: 176.92 KB Location: KR

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