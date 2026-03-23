Exterior shot of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, a military treatment facility (MTF) operated by the Defense Health Agency, located on Camp Humphreys at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9591822
|VIRIN:
|260331-O-MF065-2949
|Resolution:
|2048x805
|Size:
|267.42 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Health Care in Korea: What You Should Know
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