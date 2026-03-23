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    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 1 of 4]

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    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Jean Han 

    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Exterior shot of Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, a military treatment facility (MTF) operated by the Defense Health Agency, located on Camp Humphreys at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9591822
    VIRIN: 260331-O-MF065-2949
    Resolution: 2048x805
    Size: 267.42 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital [Image 4 of 4], by Jean Han, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    BDAACH
    Defense Health Agency (DHA)
    Military Treatment Facility (MTF)

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