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    USS Omaha group picture with Navy League Guests [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS Omaha group picture with Navy League Guests

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Antonio Hinds-Parks 

    USS Omaha (LCS 12)

    After conducting a tour of the ship with CMDR Ryan Doyle, the crew of USS Omaha LCS 12 join their Navy League guests on the flight deck for a group photo on Mar. 26 2026. The crew shows great appreciation to the guests for all of the support they give.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 07:39
    Photo ID: 9591437
    VIRIN: 260326-N-BC342-6638
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Omaha group picture with Navy League Guests [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy League Visit CMDR Doyle
    USS Omaha group picture with Navy League Guests
    Navy League Guests Lunch with the Crew

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