After conducting a tour of the ship with CMDR Ryan Doyle, the crew of USS Omaha LCS 12 join their Navy League guests on the flight deck for a group photo on Mar. 26 2026. The crew shows great appreciation to the guests for all of the support they give.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:39
|Photo ID:
|9591437
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-BC342-6638
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Omaha group picture with Navy League Guests [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.