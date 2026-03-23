Navy League Guests Lunch with the Crew

Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 03.31.2026 07:39 Photo ID: 9591436 VIRIN: 260326-N-BC342-8761 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.62 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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