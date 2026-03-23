Navy League Guests Lunch with the Crew

Omaha Nebraska's Navy League guests join the crew of USS Omaha LCS 12 for lunch onboard the ship on Mar. 26 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:39
|Photo ID:
|9591436
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-BC342-8761
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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