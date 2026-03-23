CMDR Ryan Doyle gives a ship tour to Navy League guests on forecastle of USS Omaha LCS 12. On Mar. 26 2026, The crew shows great appreciation to the guests for all of the support they give.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 07:39
|Photo ID:
|9591435
|VIRIN:
|260326-N-BC342-1679
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League Visit CMDR Doyle [Image 3 of 3], by LTJG Antonio Hinds-Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.