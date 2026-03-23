U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza

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Musician 3rd Class Kace Smith of the U.S. 7th Fleet "Broadside Brass Band" performs at the Royal Garden Plaza mall in Pattaya, Thailand, March 29, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)