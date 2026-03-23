Members of the U.S. 7th Fleet "Broadside Brass Band" perform at the Royal Garden Plaza mall in Pattaya, Thailand, March 29, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9591354
|VIRIN:
|260329-N-FA353-1099
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.