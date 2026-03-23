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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza [Image 3 of 5]

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza

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    03.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Musician 3rd Class Christiena Taralson of the U.S. 7th Fleet "Broadside Brass Band" performs at the Royal Garden Plaza mall in Pattaya, Thailand, March 29, 2026. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Belen Saldana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:42
    Photo ID: 9591350
    VIRIN: 260329-N-FA353-1146
    Resolution: 3939x2626
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza
    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs at Royal Garden Plaza

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