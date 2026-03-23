USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brenda Lee McCullough, U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific director, delivers remarks during an Employee Recognition Ceremony at the Warrior’s Club, Camp Casey, March 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized outstanding personnel for their exemplary service, professionalism, and contributions to mission accomplishment across the installation.(U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)