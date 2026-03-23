USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Donny R. Thornton, command sergeant major of U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, signs a leadership pledge during an Employee Recognition Ceremony at the Warrior’s Club, Camp Casey, March 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized outstanding personnel for their exemplary service, professionalism, and contributions to mission accomplishment across the installation. (U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)