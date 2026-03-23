U.S. Army leaders and a civilian employee pose for a photograph during an Employee Recognition Ceremony at the Warrior’s Club, Camp Casey, March 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized outstanding personnel for their exemplary service, professionalism, and contributions to mission accomplishment across the installation.(U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 01:02
|Photo ID:
|9591280
|VIRIN:
|260326-O-A5022-1186
|Resolution:
|4725x4480
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.