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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey [Image 4 of 5]

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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Gi Won Lee 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army leaders and a civilian employee pose for a photograph during an Employee Recognition Ceremony at the Warrior’s Club, Camp Casey, March 26, 2026. The ceremony recognized outstanding personnel for their exemplary service, professionalism, and contributions to mission accomplishment across the installation.(U.S. Army photos by Cpl. Gi Won Lee, KATUSA)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 01:02
    Photo ID: 9591280
    VIRIN: 260326-O-A5022-1186
    Resolution: 4725x4480
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey [Image 5 of 5], by CPL Gi Won Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey
    USAG Yongsan-Casey Hosts Employee Recognition Ceremony at Camp Casey

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