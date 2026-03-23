Gen. Xavier Brunson delivers remarks at West Point

Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, delivered remarks March 28 at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, honoring the Class of 2029 and the families who support them.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 23:56
|Photo ID:
|9591251
|VIRIN:
|260328-A-XO554-1002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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