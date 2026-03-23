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    Gen. Xavier Brunson delivers remarks at West Point [Image 1 of 2]

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    Gen. Xavier Brunson delivers remarks at West Point

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea, delivered remarks March 28 at the U.S. Military Academy’s Plebe Parent Weekend banquet, honoring the Class of 2029 and the families who support them.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9591250
    VIRIN: 260328-A-XO554-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Gen. Xavier Brunson delivers remarks at West Point [Image 2 of 2], by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gen. Xavier Brunson delivers remarks at West Point
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