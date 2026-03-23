Participants wait for the swim portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside race in Oceanside, Calif., March 28, 2026. The race consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Oceanside Harbor, a 56-mile bicycle ride through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and a 13.1-mile run to the Oceanside Pier. The annual event, which travels through a portion of MCB Camp Pendleton, helps the installation maintain strong community relations with the city of Oceanside. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 23:19
|Photo ID:
|9591155
|VIRIN:
|260328-M-ER402-7418
|Resolution:
|4635x5794
|Size:
|9.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.