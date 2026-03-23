IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026

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Participants swim during the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside race in Oceanside, Calif., March 28, 2026. The race consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Oceanside Harbor, a 56-mile bicycle ride through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and a 13.1-mile run to the Oceanside Pier. The annual event, which travels through a portion of MCB Camp Pendleton, helps the installation maintain strong community relations with the city of Oceanside. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)