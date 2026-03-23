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    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026 [Image 6 of 13]

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    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Participants compete in the cycling portion of the IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside race at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 28, 2026. The race consists of a 1.2-mile swim in Oceanside Harbor, a 56-mile bicycle ride through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and a 13.1-mile run to the Oceanside Pier. The annual event, which travels through a portion of MCB Camp Pendleton, helps the installation maintain strong community relations with the city of Oceanside. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Edgar Rafael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 23:19
    Photo ID: 9591152
    VIRIN: 260328-M-ER402-1985
    Resolution: 3331x4164
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026 [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Edgar Rafael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
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    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026
    IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside 2026

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    Oceanside
    MCIWEST
    Marines
    running
    Camp Pendleton
    IRONMAN70.3

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