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    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama [Image 14 of 16]

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    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama

    PANAMA

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command     

    U.S. Army Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, engages with U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama, March 30, 2026. Donovan recognized the detachment’s efforts supporting the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 21:28
    Photo ID: 9591140
    VIRIN: 260330-A-UJ512-1015
    Resolution: 7284x4858
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama
    SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama

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    TAGS

    JSCG-P, Partnership, Panamá, SOUTHCOM, Interoperability, Panama Canal,

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