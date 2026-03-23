SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama

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U.S. Army Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command, engages with U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Security Guard Detachment at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama, March 30, 2026. Donovan recognized the detachment’s efforts supporting the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)