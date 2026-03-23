SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama

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U.S. service members assigned to U.S. Southern Command stand for a group photo at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama, March 30, 2026. Donovan recognized the detachment’s efforts supporting the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)