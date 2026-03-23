U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, right, command senior enlisted leader, speaks with Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama, March 30, 2026. Donovan recognized the detachment’s efforts supporting the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 21:28
|Photo ID:
|9591136
|VIRIN:
|260330-A-UJ512-1016
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.