SOUTHCOM Commander visits Panama

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U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, right, command senior enlisted leader, speaks with Marines at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama, March 30, 2026. Donovan recognized the detachment’s efforts supporting the U.S. Embassy in Panama City. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)