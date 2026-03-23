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    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH [Image 8 of 10]

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    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

    MCBH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A football signed by Vince Wilfork, former National Football League player, Super Bowl champion, and USO ambassador, is displayed during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. Wilfork visited the installation as part of his mission to support and uplift service members and their families, using the opportunity to boost morale, strengthen community ties, and express his appreciation for Marines' dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9591077
    VIRIN: 260210-M-DR994-1648
    Resolution: 6506x3656
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: MCBH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH
    NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

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    TAGS

    MCBH
    Marines
    Hawaii
    NFL
    USO

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