NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

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A football signed by Vince Wilfork, former National Football League player, Super Bowl champion, and USO ambassador, is displayed during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. Wilfork visited the installation as part of his mission to support and uplift service members and their families, using the opportunity to boost morale, strengthen community ties, and express his appreciation for Marines' dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)