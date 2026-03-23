NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), meets with Vince Wilfork, right, former National Football League player, Super Bowl champion, and USO ambassador, during a visit to MCBH, Feb. 10, 2026. Wilfork visited the installation as part of his mission to support and uplift service members and their families, using the opportunity to boost morale, strengthen community ties, and express his appreciation for Marines' dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)