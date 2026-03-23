NFL Super Bowl Champion, Vince Wilfork, Tours MCBH

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Vince Wilfork, right, former National Football League player, Super Bowl champion, and USO ambassador, greets a U.S. Marine attached to Marine Air Refueler Transport Squadron 153, 1st Marine Aircraft WIng, during a visit to Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. Wilfork visited the installation as part of his mission to support and uplift service members and their families, using the opportunity to boost morale, strengthen community ties, and express his appreciation for Marines' dedication and sacrifice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)