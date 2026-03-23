MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

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Oswald Pascal was commended by Col. Megan Moakler, Deputy Director of Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force at a ceremony on March 17, 2026. Pascal was among three employees from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir, that were recently recognized by the Office of the Surgeon General for their procurement support having far-reaching impacts across the Department of War for their expert execution of a complex procurement action during the final months of fiscal year 2025.