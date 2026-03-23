MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

Courtesy Photo | Francisco Velazquez-Salazar (third from the left), Oswald Pascal, and Gwen Bridges from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir, were recently recognized by the Office of the Surgeon General for their procurement support having far-reaching impacts across the Department of War. Facing tight year-end deadlines, the team successfully navigated intricate requirements to secure essential equipment to support the Army’s medical mission globally. Also pictured are Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell- Commander/Director of MICC FBVA, Dr. Steven Porter- Cognitive Monitoring Program Chief, Maj. Brandon Stanley- Deputy Chief, Army Warfighter Brain Health Program and Col. Megan Moakler- Deputy Director of Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Francisco Velazquez-Salazar (third from the left), Oswald Pascal, and Gwen Bridges...... read more read more

FORT BELVOIR, VA- Three employees from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir office were recently recognized by the Office of the Surgeon General for their procurement support having far-reaching impacts across the Department of War.

Gwen Bridges, Oswald Pascal, and Francisco Velazquez-Salazar were commended for their expert execution of a complex procurement action during the final months of fiscal year 2025 by Col. Megan Moakler and Steven Porter, Office of the Surgeon General. Facing tight year-end deadlines, the team successfully navigated intricate requirements to secure essential equipment to support the Army’s medical mission globally.

“While many organizations would have declined the undertaking, due to the protracted complexity and high-stakes nature of the requirement, MICC-FBVA proactively assumed the mantle of leadership, “Moakler said.

The team was lauded for leveraging strategic agility and technical mastery, the team executed the mission with surgical precision, successfully securing the critical infrastructure required for the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool (NCAT) program. Their actions directly fortified the Army’s Cognitive Monitoring Program, ensuring that baseline cognitive readiness is established and protected across the multi-domain force.

Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell has been the Director of MICC Fort Belvoir since May 2025, responsible to provide critical acquisition support to six major installations, five distinct garrison commands, the Military District of Washington/Joint Task Force-National Capital Region, and Arlington National Cemetery.

“This recognition highlights the high-caliber professionalism of the MICC-Fort Belvoir team, a strategic partner to more than 200 Army and Joint organizations,” Bagwell said

“By securing these critical assets, MICC-Fort Belvoir projects strategic influence across every military branch, directly fortifying the operational effectiveness and readiness of the Department of War.”

The primary focus of this procurement effort was the Neurocognitive Assessment Tool program. This critical initiative is a cornerstone of the DOW’s Cognitive Monitoring Program. The program uses computerized tests to establish a baseline for a service member's attention, memory, and thinking abilities for pre-deployment readiness, post-injury comparison, and long-term health tracking.

“Our Supported Commands are our number one priority,” Bagwell said. “We are in a period of deliberate evolution, strategically enhancing our capabilities to meet the complex and dynamic acquisition needs of our Supported Commands across the National Capital Region. Our focus is twofold: infusing a culture of speed and agility into our processes while rigorously re-establishing the foundational standards and discipline that define contracting excellence.”

As the MICC continues to provide synchronized business solutions across the Army enterprise, the success of MICC-Fort Belvoir’s NCAT procurement stands as a testament to how back-office expertise translates into front-line capability.

The equipment secured by the MICC-Fort Belvoir team directly enables Army’s shift toward mandatory cognitive monitoring for personnel in high-risk Military Occupational Specialties. By ensuring this technology is available to the field, these three professionals have provided a direct safeguard for the health and readiness of the force.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.