MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Francisco Velazquez-Salazar (third from the left), Oswald Pascal, and Gwen Bridges from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir, were recently recognized by the Office of the Surgeon General for their procurement support having far-reaching impacts across the Department of War. Facing tight year-end deadlines, the team successfully navigated intricate requirements to secure essential equipment to support the Army’s medical mission globally. Also pictured are Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell- Commander/Director of MICC FBVA, Dr. Steven Porter- Cognitive Monitoring Program Chief, Maj. Brandon Stanley- Deputy Chief, Army Warfighter Brain Health Program and Col. Megan Moakler- Deputy Director of Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force.