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    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force [Image 3 of 4]

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    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Francisco Velazquez-Salazar (third from the left), Oswald Pascal, and Gwen Bridges from the Mission and Installation Contracting Command, Fort Belvoir, were recently recognized by the Office of the Surgeon General for their procurement support having far-reaching impacts across the Department of War. Facing tight year-end deadlines, the team successfully navigated intricate requirements to secure essential equipment to support the Army’s medical mission globally. Also pictured are Lt. Col. Jacob Bagwell- Commander/Director of MICC FBVA, Dr. Steven Porter- Cognitive Monitoring Program Chief, Maj. Brandon Stanley- Deputy Chief, Army Warfighter Brain Health Program and Col. Megan Moakler- Deputy Director of Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9590825
    VIRIN: 260317-D-WK488-6527
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 139.28 KB
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force
    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force
    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force
    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

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    MICC Fort Belvoir employees recognized for support to the Army Warfighter Brain Health Task Force

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    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    MICC
    Army Contracting

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