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    Goodfellow Hosts 2026 SMSgt Promotion Release Party [Image 1 of 4]

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    Goodfellow Hosts 2026 SMSgt Promotion Release Party

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelly Griffith, 17th Training Wing commander, and Senior Master Sgt. select Jedadiah Bauman, 17th Training Wing inspections & unit self-assessment manager, during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2026. Each newly selected Senior Master Sergeant demonstrated sustained excellent leadership skills reflecting the high standards required of those who advance into the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9589981
    VIRIN: 260311-F-FG810-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Goodfellow Hosts 2026 SMSgt Promotion Release Party [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Quatasia Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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