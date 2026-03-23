Goodfellow Hosts 2026 SMSgt Promotion Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. select Jedadiah Bauman, 17th Training Wing inspections & unit self-assessment manager, is coined by Chief Master Sgt. Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2026. Reaching the rank of Senior Master Sergeant is one of the most selective and demanding achievements in an enlisted Air Force career. Each newly selected Senior Master Sergeant has demonstrated sustained excellence, technical expertise and proven leadership within their respective specialties, reflecting the high standards required of those who advance into the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)