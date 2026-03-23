Goodfellow Hosts 2026 SMSgt Promotion Release Party

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. select Justin E. Holden, 17th Contracting Squadron, is greeted and congratulated by peers, during the Senior Master Sergeant Release Party at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 11, 2026. Each newly selected Senior Master Sergeant demonstrated sustained excellent leadership skills reflecting the high standards required of those who advance into the senior enlisted tier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter)