Ensign Sarah Myers, a student Naval Flight Officer (NFO) assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 86, poses for a photo on the flight line at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The Advanced phase of training prepares NFOs to operate in high-performance aircraft and manage mission-critical systems in dynamic environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen Hunter McClain)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 12:10
|Photo ID:
|9589968
|VIRIN:
|260311-N-HN924-2518
|Resolution:
|5822x3881
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline [Image 6 of 6], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
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