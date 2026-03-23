Date Taken: 03.11.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:10 Photo ID: 9589965 VIRIN: 260311-N-HN924-9490 Resolution: 6487x4325 Size: 2.39 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline [Image 6 of 6], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.