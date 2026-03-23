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    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline [Image 2 of 6]

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    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Austen McClain  

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Ensign Sarah Myers, a student Naval Flight Officer (NFO) assigned to Training Squadron (VT) 86, poses for a photo on the flight line at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. The Advanced phase of training prepares NFOs to operate in high-performance aircraft and manage mission-critical systems in dynamic environments. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist Austen Hunter McClain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:10
    Photo ID: 9589963
    VIRIN: 260311-N-HN924-2673
    Resolution: 4825x3217
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline [Image 6 of 6], by Austen McClain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline
    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline

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    From the Cradle of Naval Aviation to the Cockpit: Ensign Myers' Path to the Jet Pipeline

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    TAGS

    Naval Flight Officer
    CNATRA
    Navy Training
    Environmental Portrait
    US Navy
    NETC

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