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    VSFB and SpaceX partner to deliver Transporter-16 into LEO [Image 2 of 2]

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    VSFB and SpaceX partner to deliver Transporter-16 into LEO

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Transporter-16 ride-share mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency sponsored the launch of three CubeSats as part of a competition called MagQuest which is aimed at mapping Earth's magnetic field to directly improve mobile navigation applications embedded in military, civil, and personal technologies worldwide. Each and every launch approved by the Vandenberg SFB range is designated by the federal government to advance economic growth, strengthen national security, and achieve critical national space objectives. This marked the 21st launch from Vandenberg SFB in 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 10:04
    Photo ID: 9589709
    VIRIN: 260330-X-IT855-1002
    Resolution: 5349x3559
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB and SpaceX partner to deliver Transporter-16 into LEO [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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