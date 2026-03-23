VSFB and SpaceX partner to deliver Transporter-16 into LEO

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Transporter-16 ride-share mission launches from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 30, 2026. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency sponsored the launch of three CubeSats as part of a competition called MagQuest which is aimed at mapping Earth's magnetic field to directly improve mobile navigation applications embedded in military, civil, and personal technologies worldwide. Each and every launch approved by the Vandenberg SFB range is designated by the federal government to advance economic growth, strengthen national security, and achieve critical national space objectives. This marked the 21st launch from Vandenberg SFB in 2026. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)