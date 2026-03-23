Blue Ridge departs Thailand

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Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Garcia Mendoza stands forward lookout aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship departs Laem Chabang, Thailand following a scheduled port visit, March 30, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)