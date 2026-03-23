U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Laem Chabang, Thailand following a scheduled port visit, March 30, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9589441
|VIRIN:
|260330-N-BW367-1329
|Resolution:
|8195x5463
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|LAEM CHABANG, TH
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Blue Ridge departs Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Blue Ridge departs Laem Chabang, Thailand
No keywords found.