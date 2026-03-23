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    Blue Ridge departs Thailand [Image 1 of 3]

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    Blue Ridge departs Thailand

    LAEM CHABANG, THAILAND

    03.29.2026

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) departs Laem Chabang, Thailand following a scheduled port visit, March 30, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 01:13
    Photo ID: 9589441
    VIRIN: 260330-N-BW367-1329
    Resolution: 8195x5463
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: LAEM CHABANG, TH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Blue Ridge departs Thailand [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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