USS Blue Ridge departs Laem Chabang, Thailand

Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Garcia Mendoza stands forward lookout...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Nicholas Douglass | Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Garcia Mendoza stands forward lookout aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) as the ship departs Laem Chabang, Thailand following a scheduled port visit, March 30, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass) see less | View Image Page

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet departed Laem Chabang, Thailand following a planned port visit March 30, 2026.



The port visit demonstrated the continuation of over 190 years of friendly relations between the U.S.-Thai government.



"Our visit to Thailand has been a highlight for the crew of the USS Blue Ridge, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to visit Thailand, a longstanding friend and ally," said Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, commanding officer of the USS Blue Ridge. "This port visit allowed our Sailors to experience the rich culture and hospitality of the Thai people, further strengthening the ties between our two countries. These interactions are vital to reinforcing our bilateral relationship and ensuring regional stability."



During the port visit, U.S. 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership met with their Royal Thai Armed Forces counterparts and local leaders during military meeting at the Royal Thai Navy headquarters and a reception aboard Blue Ridge with the U.S. Embassy of Thailand Ambassador Sean O’Neill.



Additionally, members from the ship’s crew and U.S. 7th Fleet participated in cultural tours at Coral Island and a local elephant sanctuary. Sailors also volunteered at Bang Lamung Child Development and Protection Center. All events provided Sailors an opportunity to learn local history, give back to the community, and engage with the people of Pattaya.



People-to-people relationships, forged over decades of joint exercises, exchanges, and collaborative response to real-world crises, reflect the value placed on the U.S. Navy and Thailand partnership, and both nations’ enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.