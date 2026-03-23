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    Bravo Company Crucible [Image 6 of 11]

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    Bravo Company Crucible

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Cullen Cook, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts the endurance course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 26, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 20:24
    Photo ID: 9589306
    VIRIN: 260326-M-JM917-1028
    Resolution: 2048x1507
    Size: 793.76 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Bravo Company Crucible [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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