Bravo Company Crucible

U.S. Marine Corps Rct. Walter Dyess, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, conducts the endurance course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 26, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 20:24
|Photo ID:
|9589292
|VIRIN:
|260326-M-JM917-1038
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|780.29 KB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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