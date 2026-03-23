Bravo Company Crucible

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U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, move through the obstacle course during the Crucible on Parris Island, S.C., March 26, 2026. The Crucible is the final culminating event recruits must complete before earning their eagle, globe, and anchor and the title Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl Jordy Morales)